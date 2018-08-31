Additional $3 million given to Florida communities impacted by red tide

Florida communities impacted by the relentless red tide outbreak have been granted an additional $3 million by the state to fight the toxic algae's effects.

Gov. Rick Scott announced the extra funding Friday, noting that it brings the total amount of money the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has provided to combat red tide to $6 million.

Communities impacted by blue-green algae, which is separate from the red tide bloom, have also received $3 million.

"We are using every resource available to support our communities impacted by red tide. This $9 million in grant funding that DEP is providing to Southwest Florida counties will help get businesses and families back to work as they continue to recover from this year’s red tide,” Scott said in a news release.

The communities that have received funding are: $750,000 for Manatee County, more than $190,000 for Collier County, $1.1 million for Sarasota County, $3.17 million for Lee County and $700,000 for Martin County.

The financial allocation is the latest move in the state's effort to quell the toxic algae plaguing Florida's waterways.

On Aug. 22, $3 million was poured into the areas mentioned above so that leaders there could arrange for dead marine life to be cleaned up, take steps to help tourism efforts rebound, continue water testing and increase aerial surveys. A little more than a week before that, on Aug. 13, Scott declared a state of emergency in areas affected by red tide.

While funding is certainly helpful, scientists have said that stopping red tide and blue-green algae blooms is extremely difficult.

