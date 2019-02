Florida's coasts, waterways are at crossroads, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new report says Florida's coasts and waterways are at a crossroads following a year when both were traumatized by red tide and blue-green algae.

The report released Wednesday by the Ocean Conservancy provides a synopsis of Florida's water problems and a summary of solutions.

The report notes that last year had the worst blue-green algae bloom in Florida history, and a devastating red tide outbreak that killed hundreds of animals and cost coastal communities millions of dollars.

The report says that Floridians should be working to eliminate ocean trash by participating in beach clean-ups and ending nutrient runoff into waterways from agriculture and septic tanks.

The report also recommends raising the Tamiami Trail so that more water from Lake Okeechobee can flow into the Everglades and Florida Bay.



