Forum explores Indian River Lagoon, Lake Okeechobee discharges and plastics

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Experts will talk about how to clean up the Indian River Lagoon, Lake Okeechobee, plastics, and what they think is wrong with government water and climate policy Thursday night at a special event hosted by the Space Coast Progressive Alliance.

The alliance's free event, which is open to the public, runs 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Front Street Civic Center, 2205 Front St., Melbourne, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The forum is titled, "Mother Earth: the Future is in Our Hands."

The event comes in the wake of a red tide killing fish on the Gulf Coast and a toxic algae bloom triggered by releases of water from Lake Okeechobee.

Speakers include Duane DeFreese, executive director of the Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program; Steve Lazarus, a professor of ocean engineering and marine sciences at Florida Institute of Technology; Ken Lindeman, professor of ocean engineering and marine sciences at FIT; Brandon Smith, environmental specialist for Brevard County; and Diana Umpierre, with the Everglades Restoration Campaign.

