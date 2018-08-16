What Florida is doing to improve the state's dirty water situation

The terms blue-green algae and red tide have been plastered across headlines for months with politicians and other Florida leaders sounding off on the state's numerous water issues, but many are asking what is being done to solve these problems.

Several approaches have been taken to combat the state's water woes ranging from executive orders, calls for volunteers and spreading awareness.

Granted, there isn't a one-size-fits-all solution to the issues hounding the state's aquatic ecosystem. Because the problems vary in their root causes, so must the stances the state takes when developing a fix.

News 6 has broken down the different issues and what's being done to attempt to quell the problems.

Red tide

Red tide, which has been in bloom along the Gulf Coast since October, has been killing marine life along a 150-mile swath of the western portion of the state. The Karenia brevis microscopic alga bloom that's to blame for the toxic, lethal repercussions of red tide naturally occurs almost every year and is not believed to be caused by manmade pollution, although nutrient pollution can exacerbate the growth once it's already inshore.

While cleaning up beaches and litter is always a good idea and will of course benefit the natural landscape, it, unfortunately, won't bring red tide to an end. On Aug. 13, Gov. Rick Scott issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, Manatee, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, where red tide has hit the hardest.

The actions of the executive are as follows: $ 100,000 in additional funding to Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Sarasota to study the impacts of red tide and how it negatively affects fish, dolphins, manatees and other species; allocates $500,000 to Visit Florida to establish an emergency grant so local communities can continue to bring in tourists; makes more Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission employees available to respond to red tide; and allows the Department of Environmental Protection and FWC to continue monitoring water.

These initiatives are in addition to money that's already been invested in red tide research, which amounts to $17.3 million since 2011, according to Scott's office. In Lee County alone, $1.3 million has been allocated to clean up red tide-ridden waterways.

Most of these actions, including waiving restrictions on the removal of dead fish, focus on responding to and monitoring the negative impacts of red tide rather than stopping its spread along the coast. That's because stopping the bloom has proven to be particularly difficult.

Any potential solution would need to eliminate K. brevis and the toxin it produces from the water without further damaging the ecosystem. The widespread nature of red tide also poses a difficulty for scientists who are the defensive.

Reuters reports that scientists with Mote Marine are testing a process that involves pumping algae-contaminated water into an ozone-treatment system then pumping the treated water back into its original source. Experiments so far have had good results with the water's original chemistry rebounding within 24 hours.

Still, red tide research has a long way to go and some say that stopping it will be impossible since it's naturally occurring so instead, academics should focus on finding ways to combat the harmful toxin produced when K. brevis die and protecting vulnerable wildlife.

Blue-green algae

The blue-green algae issue in Florida is just as foul, but not as widespread as red tide. Lake Okeechobee has been glazed with the thick green sludge for months now and as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers releases discharges from the swollen lake, the bloom has spread to bodies of water to the east and west. Granted, it's important to note the officials haven't pinpointed if Lake Okeechobee releases are to blame for the spread since those other rivers and estuaries could have had blooms on their own.

In July, a state of emergency was declared in Glades, Hendry, Lee, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties as leaders work to combat the blooms in those areas. Scott's executive order declared that more Florida Department of Environmental Protection and FWC personnel be dedicated to testing and sampling water; directed the Department of Health to enhance community outreach to warns of the dangers of algal blooms; directed the Florida Department of Transportation to identify any potential flood control and water direction in the community surrounding Lake Okeechobee; and allows the South Florida Water Management District to identify additional aquatic storage north and south of the lake to reduce inflows and water levels in the lake.

Scott's executive order does not address identifying or controlling potential pollution into the lake. While water and weather conditions play a role in perpetuating a blue-green algae bloom, so does nutrient pollution -- particularly nitrogen and phosphorus -- that runs off from the land into the water when rain rolls through.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.