100 rescued from rip currents along Florida's coast

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Lifeguards rescued more than 100 people from rough surf along a stretch of beaches on Florida's Atlantic coast.

Volusia County Ocean Rescue Capt. Mike Berard said lifeguards rescued 48 people Saturday and at least 55 Sunday.

Those rescued included a 7-year-old girl pulled into the ocean by strong rip currents. Berard says the child and another child in nearby New Smyrna Beach were taken to hospitals as a precaution.

Berard says the rip currents were "pretty bad" over the weekend as spring break crowds flocked to the beaches.

What to do if caught in a rip current

If you do find yourself caught in a rip current, there are a few steps you should take to escape the pull.

First, do not panic. If you begin to get tired, turn on your back and float for a few seconds to rest your arms and legs.

Next, start swimming parallel to the coastline until you begin to feel the pull relax.

From there, start swimming back to shore at an angle. Many panicked swimmers try swimming straight back to shore. That causes them to swim directly against the current, which increases their risk of drowning due to fatigue.

What do those flags mean?

One of the first things beachgoers should do when arriving at the beach is to look for the colored beach flag, located near lifeguard towers. These flags are posted to identify different tide and surf conditions in that area. This nationwide warning flag system was adopted by the International Lifesaving Federation.

No matter the day or the color of the flag, it is always best to swim near a lifeguard and never let your guard down while you’re in the water.

Enjoy the beach season, have fun and stay safe.

Watch News 6 for more weather news.

