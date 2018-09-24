72 rescued from rough surf off Volusia coast

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - More than 70 people were rescued from rough surf Sunday along Florida's Atlantic Coast.

Volusia County Beach Safety Capt. Mike Berard said a high risk of rip currents is expected to continue this week.

Berard said 72 people were rescued from the waters off Volusia County.

Among the rescues was a 43-year-old Orlando man who became submerged in the water and lost consciousness while surfing off New Smyrna Beach. Berard said an off-duty lifeguard, who also was surfing, pulled the man to shore and attempted to resuscitate him.

Berard said the man was hospitalized in critical condition.

