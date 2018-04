VIERA, Fla. - Residents in Brevard County who still need help after Hurricane Irma can sign up for additional assistance.

The county's Housing and Human Services on Tuesday will host its third Post Disaster Recovery Program.

Residents will be able to apply for rent and mortgage assistance.

The event runs through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Viera Regional Park Community Center.

