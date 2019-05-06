Cleanup underway after severe weather strikes Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Following a stormy weekend, crews were seen picking up tree trunks and branches outside a home in Orlando Monday.

The homeowner said she heard a crackling sound and heavy wind blowing outside her home on Country and Siesta lanes before a tree snapped in half.

On Sunday, strong storms swept across Central Florida, toppling trees and causing power outages and minor flooding.

CLEANING UP THE MESS: Crews are trimming up trees and picking up branches from an Orlando neighborhood following yesterday’s storms.

We will have more on this coming up at @news6wkmg at noon. pic.twitter.com/ZysMe2dilw — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) May 6, 2019

A tree crashed into a Winter Park home on Formosa Avenue, forcing Joel Brown out for the rest of the night.

"It was crazy when it first happened. The power went out. I walked towards the front door, opened to see what was going on and I could barely shut the front door," Brown said.

Damage could also be seen in parts of Orange, Seminole and Marion counties.

The National Weather Service confirmed Monday morning that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Western Marion County.

Crews are expected to continue cleanup efforts throughout the day.

