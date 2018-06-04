Crazy clouds dance off Florida coast

SEBASTIAN INLET, Fla. - A crazy cloud formation resembling a line of dancers developed Monday afternoon over Brevard County.

Robert Abend snapped a photo of the cloud line off Sebastian Inlet as spotty storms struck Central Florida.

North of Sebastian, high winds flipped over at least three airplanes at Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville. No injuries were reported.

Compared to the last few weeks, rain chances across the region decreased Monday, but a few strong storms kicked up, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings in several counties, including Brevard.

Rain chances remain low Tuesday but increase throughout the week.

Highs will be in the mid-90s Tuesday, with "feels like" temperatures near 100 degrees. The average high on this date in Orlando is 90.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for more on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.