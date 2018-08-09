Weather News

Crazy heat prompts record electricity use in this Florida city

Previous record set in July 2016

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Scorching temperatures and a triple-digit heat index Wednesday spurred an all-time record for electricity use in Kissimmee, according to officials.

Kissimmee Utility Authority’s 74,000 customers used more electricity than at any time in the utility’s 117-year history, mainly due to air conditioners working overtime, officials said.

KUA recorded an instantaneous system peak of 374.5 megawatts at 4:55 p.m., eclipsing the previous record of 374.1 MW set on July 6, 2016. 

Officials offered energy-saving tips that require little or no expense to help to reduce summertime energy costs:

  • Set the thermostat on the highest comfortable setting (KUA recommends 78-80 degrees). Raising the temperature just 2 degrees can reduce cooling costs by as much as 5 percent.
  • Change or clean air conditioner filters monthly. Dirty filters can increase operating costs by 20 percent.
  • Use ceiling and portable fans to keep air moving. Fans only use about as much energy as a light bulb.
  • Close blinds, drapes and shades during the hottest part of the day. This keeps the sun's rays from heating a house.

Thursday is expected to be another scorcher in Central Florida, with highs in the mid-90s and "feels like" temperatures reaching 108 degrees.

