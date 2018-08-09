Crazy heat prompts record electricity use in this Florida city

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Scorching temperatures and a triple-digit heat index Wednesday spurred an all-time record for electricity use in Kissimmee, according to officials.

Kissimmee Utility Authority’s 74,000 customers used more electricity than at any time in the utility’s 117-year history, mainly due to air conditioners working overtime, officials said.

KUA recorded an instantaneous system peak of 374.5 megawatts at 4:55 p.m., eclipsing the previous record of 374.1 MW set on July 6, 2016.

Officials offered energy-saving tips that require little or no expense to help to reduce summertime energy costs:

Set the thermostat on the highest comfortable setting (KUA recommends 78-80 degrees). Raising the temperature just 2 degrees can reduce cooling costs by as much as 5 percent.

Change or clean air conditioner filters monthly. Dirty filters can increase operating costs by 20 percent.

Use ceiling and portable fans to keep air moving. Fans only use about as much energy as a light bulb.

Close blinds, drapes and shades during the hottest part of the day. This keeps the sun's rays from heating a house.

Thursday is expected to be another scorcher in Central Florida, with highs in the mid-90s and "feels like" temperatures reaching 108 degrees.

