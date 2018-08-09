Crazy heat prompts record electricity use in this Florida city

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Scorching temperatures and a triple-digit heat index Wednesday spurred an all-time record for electricity use in Kissimmee, according to officials.
Kissimmee Utility Authority’s 74,000 customers used more electricity than at any time in the utility’s 117-year history, mainly due to air conditioners working overtime, officials said.
KUA recorded an instantaneous system peak of 374.5 megawatts at 4:55 p.m., eclipsing the previous record of 374.1 MW set on July 6, 2016.
Officials offered energy-saving tips that require little or no expense to help to reduce summertime energy costs:
- Set the thermostat on the highest comfortable setting (KUA recommends 78-80 degrees). Raising the temperature just 2 degrees can reduce cooling costs by as much as 5 percent.
- Change or clean air conditioner filters monthly. Dirty filters can increase operating costs by 20 percent.
- Use ceiling and portable fans to keep air moving. Fans only use about as much energy as a light bulb.
- Close blinds, drapes and shades during the hottest part of the day. This keeps the sun's rays from heating a house.
Thursday is expected to be another scorcher in Central Florida, with highs in the mid-90s and "feels like" temperatures reaching 108 degrees.
Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.