Dark, ominous shelf clouds can mean dangerous weather is coming

Central Florida is no stranger to strong storms, especially in the spring and summer. But not all storms look the same. Some certainly have a more “end of the world” characteristic that comes in the form of a shelf cloud.

You know what I’m talking about, a dark ominous cloud with a disk-like feature that resembles something out of an an alien invasion movie. These are called shelf clouds.

Shelf clouds are often associated with an intense squall line that quickly sweeps through an area. Squall lines can pack severe damaging winds, torrential rain and even a brief spin-up tornado.

When you see a shelf cloud quickly approaching, this means gusty winds will arrive soon followed by heavy rain and lightning.

Shelf clouds are formed as warm and humid air rides up along the cold air being sent downward under the storm cloud. This colder pocket of air quickly travels ahead along the ground. while pushing the warm air up and over. Remember, warm air rises.

As the cold air wedges its way forward along the squall line, the warm air rises above and condenses, forming a wedge-like cloud known as a shelf cloud.

So best rule of thumb, if you see a shelf cloud that means a strong storm is approaching and it’s time to seek safe shelter inside.

