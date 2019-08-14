Dozens of drivers need rescuing after rain causes flooding in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue helped dozens of drivers Wednesday afternoon who became stranded due to flooding near Englewood Park.

Engine 81 responded to Ensenada Drive and El Prado Avenue where heavy rain created flooding, fire rescue officials said. No one was injured.

The flooding was just south of Lake Underhill Drive.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

A significant weather advisory was in effect for Orange County until 3:35 p.m. Torrential rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning led to flooding east of Orlando. The storm was moving northeast into Seminole and Brevard counties. Strong storms were also impacting Volusia County Wednesday afternoon.

Storms are expected to die down Wednesday night and then return Thursday morning and especially in the afternoon, according to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.