Fallen trees blocks road in Oviedo

A fallen tree blocks Hillcrest Drive in Oviedo on Tuesday April 9, 2019 after a strong line of storms brough severe weather to the area. (Image: WKMG)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Power and emergency crews are assessing storm damage Tuesday afternoon in the Oviedo area after several trees blew over.

A front moving eastward across the state brought severe storms to parts of Central Florida Tuesday.

In Oviedo, city officials said fallen trees blocked several roads including Hillcrest Drive, between South Lake Jessup Avenue and Central Avenue.

Official said the tree was entangled with power lines. Public works crews were working to remove the tree.

Severe weather, including lightning, wind gusts up to 50 mph and dime- to quarter-sized hail, was possible, according to the News 6 Pinpoint Weather team.

