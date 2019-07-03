First heat advisory issued for inland Central Florida in nearly 9 years

ORLANDO, Fla. - It is summer. It is Central Florida. It is going to be hot. But the heat that the region is currently experiencing is noteworthy.

Just last month, for the first time in a long time, coastal regions of Central Florida were under a heat advisory.

A heat advisory is issued by the National Weather Service when "feels like" temperatures get into the 105-110 degree range.

Through Wednesday evening, most of Central Florida is under a heat advisory.

Up until last week, the National Weather Service in Melbourne had not issued a heat advisory in 3,249 days, or nearly nine years, for the region.

This type of heat is expected to continue through the Fourth of July.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.