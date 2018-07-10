Fish Camp on Lake Eustis Restaurant reopens after July 4th tornado

TAVARES, Fla. - Customers eating at the Fish Camp on Lake Eustis Restaurant ran for cover on the Fourth of July after an EF-0 tornado ripped through the area without warning. Less than a week later, the restaurant is back open for business.

"We opened at 11 o'clock today and we immediately got a catering order, which was nice," said Fish Camp owner Jim Jordan on Tuesday.

By noon, customers had filled up the main dining room, ordering off a new tornado-themed menu, Jordan says is in honor of the Fourth of July tornado.

"We have a shrimp tornadoes appetizer. We also have a flying "debrie" brie appetizer," Jordan said. "All in honor of July 4th."

A regular customer, Penny Perisic, was one of the first to stop in.

"I just had to come. I just felt like they needed more people to come in and revisit and give them support," Perisic said.

Customers at the Fish Camp on Lake Eustis Restaurant on July 10, 2018. The restaurant reopened less than a week after a tornado damaged part of the building.

Jordan said customers didn't only show up for the re-opening, they came out when the restaurant was forced to close after the twister. The Rotary Club offered their help, two neighborhood kids came and cleaned up the restaurant and endless friends stopped by with water vacuums and brooms to pick up debris.

"The people in the community, they are just awesome people here in Lake County," Jordan said, who opened the restaurant just over a year ago. "Again, we had such an outpouring of helpers it's just been amazing, donating their time and prayers."

The back part of the restaurant, which Jordan calls the "art room," features local art and offers seating for private parties. This is where the tornado did the most damage, ripping through a skylight and flooding the back of the restaurant. That area is still closed. Clear tarps cover a hole in the ceiling. That section is separate from the main dining room and patio area where guests were able to sit Tuesday.

Jordan says it could be several weeks and tens of thousands of dollars before that "art room" is open again.

The National Weather Service confirmed that on the Fourth of July an EF-0 tornado damaged several buildings along a one-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 441. The damage extended from the Lake County Transit Building southwest to the Fish Camp at Lake Eustis.

Part of the patio at the Fish Camp on Lake Eustis was still sectioned off on July 10, 2018.

