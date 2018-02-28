Forecasters warn Volusia beachgoers of rough surf, erosion this weekend

Red flags were flying high at our beaches today, advising swimmers and surfers about strong rip currents.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A cold front moving into Florida this weekend has the potential to bring rough surf and possible erosion to Volusia County beaches, county officials warned.

Beginning Thursday night forecasters with the National Weather Service in Melbourne say the cold front will bring 5 mph to 10 mph winds expected to last through Sunday. Gusts up to 20 mph and a full moon on Thursday will create higher than normal tides, county officials said.

The high tides could delay the vehicle access ramps to the beach during the weekend. Officials said they hope to open the ramps by early afternoon on Saturday and Sunday after high tide.

Coastal officials said the high tides could also cause erosion to the dunes, which could create drop-offs near walkovers and beach ramps. County staff will inspect the public walkovers and close any that may be affected by erosion.

Inexperienced surfers and paddle boarders are asked to stay out of the water Saturday because 7 to 11-foot swells and hazardous rip currents are expected.

Life guards will fly a red flag thorough Sunday.

