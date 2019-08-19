Free sandbags available for Orange County residents

The Caddo, Louisiana, Public Works Department distributed more than 2,000 sandbags last week ahead of weekend rains. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Shreveport issued a flood watch for parts of Louisiana, Arkansas, southeast…

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - It's never too early to prepare for a tropical storm or a hurricane, and this year, Orange County has decided to give free sandbags before a storm potentially hits.

"We are giving out free sand well in advance of a storm. We don't wan't people to wait till that storm comes we want them to be prepared now," Orange County Public Safety director Danny Banks said.

Banks said 120,000 sandbags were distributed in 2017 for Hurricane Irma.

Banks said hundreds of residents waited hours in line to get sandbags just days before Irma.

"We realized we gave out that many sandbags within a one- two, three-day time period is almost impossible, people were waiting in line two and three hours just to get their sandbags," Banks said.

The self-serve sandbag program includes: free bags, tools and sand. Orange County residents will be provided with a "how-to" instructional sheet regarding how to fill, store and dispose of sandbags.

Residents must present valid ID with Orange County residence.

Free sandbags are available from Aug.19-31 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday at these locations:

Barnett Park – 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808

Blanchard Park – 2451 N. Dean Road, Orlando, FL 32817

Bithlo Community Park – 18501 Washington Avenue, Orlando, FL 32820

Meadow Woods Recreation Center/Meadow Woods Park – 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, FL 32824

West Orange Recreational Complex – 309 S. West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787. This complex has limited hours on Sundays, and is only open 1 to 8 p.m.



