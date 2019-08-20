Golf courses close after excessive rain in The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. - With rain pummeling The Villages over the past few weeks, several golf courses have closed while crews work to lower the water basin levels.

In order to lower the water levels, the course's irrigation system is moving the water and, in essence, spreading it around the course in hopes that the water will be absorbed.

More than 20 courses have closed as a result of the water levels, including the following:

Orange Blossom Hills Country Club

Evans Prairie Country Club

Hacienda Hills Palms

Cane Garden Hibiscus

Mallory Amelia

Bonifay Fort Walton

Hilltop

Silver Lake

Palmetto

Mangrove

Sweetgum

Sandhill

Turtle Mound

Volusia

Amberwood

Oakleigh

Heron

Pelican

Chula Vista

Mira Mesa

De La Vista

Some golfers said they aren't used to the amount of extra water.

"You used to get used to the rain shower at 2 o'clock in the afternoon," golfer Tom Landis said. "Now, we're lucky to see the sun."

With a little less than half of all courses in The Villages closed, golfers are scrambling to find a place to play.

"It's a raffle because you never know which course is going to close," Landis said. "You put your time in for the next day you want to play and you sit and wait -- see if it's going to be open or be closed."

Golfer Roy Thompson has also had trouble finding a spot to play.

"A lot of people like me still want to play but it's difficult, very difficult," Thompson said.

News 6 spoke with administrators at The Villages, who said it's unclear if any more courses will close. They did say, however, that they hope to reopen two courses in the next few days.

