Hail, snow! Storm makes Florida town look like northern city in winter

Hail looks like snow in Trenton, Fla.

It may officially be spring, but this Florida town became a winter wonderland overnight.

In a Facebook post, the city of Trenton Public Safety Department cautioned residents Wednesday about heavy ice on the roads following a severe hail storm that left the city blanketed in white.

Trenton is located about 30 miles west of Gainesville.

"Use caution during your morning commute through the city of Trenton streets!!! There are areas of heavy ice on the roads," the post read. "City of Trenton Public Works is out working hard to clear the worst areas. These guys don’t get the recognition they deserve, out working in the wee hours of the morning in these bad conditions! Thank you Public Works crews!"

Crews began plowing the streets early in the morning.

The storm began around 3:30 a.m. and lasted about three minutes, according to comments under the post. The safety department hoped the large patches of ice left behind by the hail would melt before traffic got heavy.

Meanwhile, hail also fell in Lake, Orange and Brevard counties Wednesday morning as storms ripped through the state.

No injuries or damage have been reported.

Highs will reach the low 70s in Orlando, but will rebound into the 80s by the weekend.

