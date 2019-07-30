Here's how activity stirring in tropics could affect Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Things are staying busy in the tropics as we dive deeper into hurricane season.

Shower activity associated with the tropical wave over the Eastern Caribbean Sea remains very disorganized, according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

"This system is expected to move west and northwest with no significant development, producing locally heavy rainfall over Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and portions of the southeastern Bahamas during the next few days," Bridges said.

Over the weekend, conditions could become marginally conducive for development when the disturbance moves near Florida and the central and northwestern Bahamas.

There is only a 10% chance of development within the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Behind that system, there is another tropical wave accompanied by a broad low-pressure system that is producing a large area of cloudiness and organized showers south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Upper-level winds will keep conditions unfavorable for anything to develop over the next few days. Environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for development over the weekend, according to Bridges.

"Of course, it would be the end of next week if any effects would be felt in Florida, depending on whether it will develop along its current track," Bridges said.

The National Hurricane Center is only giving the second system a 20% chance of development within the next five days.

Watching this low off the coast of Africa. Plenty of time to keep an eye on this one. pic.twitter.com/KJWIk1xH6a — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 30, 2019

Meanwhile, it’s all about the afternoon sea breeze storms here in Central Florida.

We will see a 40% coverage of storms for the afternoon on Tuesday and a 50% coverage on Wednesday.

Rain chances remain between 50% and 60% for the end of the week and through the weekend.

Temperatures in Orlando Monday reached 94 degrees, which is five degrees cooler than the record for that date set in 1949. Also on Monday, .32 inches of rain fell in Orlando, leaving the deficit at 2.94 inches since the first of the year.

