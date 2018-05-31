Here's how wet it's been in month of May in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - With several stretches of all-day rain for consecutive days in May, many are wondering where the month ranks in the weather history books.

Well, it depends on where you live.

Believe it or not, the city of Orlando, with 6.83 inches so far in May, doesn't even crack the top 10 wettest Mays on record.

Sanford and Daytona Beach, however, have had the second-wettest Mays in their respective cities since records have been chartered.

Melbourne checked in with its eighth wettest month on record.

With one day left, and rain in the forecast on Thursday, stay tuned to see if anything changes.

With the rainy season having arrived in Central Florida, June could also prove to be a wet month.

Rain chances will be 60 percent on Friday, 50 percent on Saturday and 40 percent on Sunday.

"Most of the rain we see every day will be our typical pop-up storms as the sea breezes collide," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The other story about the weather is the heat," Bridges said.

High temperatures will be near 90 through Monday.

It's been a very wet May for some locations in Central FL.

And remember, Friday marks the official start of hurricane season. Stay safe.

