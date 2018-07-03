Here's why experts are now calling for a below-average hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. - Colorado State University on Monday updated its forecast for the Atlantic hurricane season, now calling for a below-average season.

The new forecast predicts 11 named storms, four hurricanes, one of which would be major. The seasonal average is 12 named storms, six to seven hurricanes, three to four of which are major.

Researchers said the reason for the reduction in the forecast is due to cool ocean temperatures in the tropical Atlantic and the increasing odds for an El Niño later this year.

"An El Niño pattern means the Atlantic is slightly cooler than the Pacific waters," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "As the Pacific Ocean heats up, we generally see a lower number of storms developing in the Atlantic because of the lower water temperatures."

Bridges said the most important thing to know is to be prepared.

"Remember, it only takes one (storm or hurricane) to cause major damage," he said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.