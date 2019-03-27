Holy hail! Storms dump hail, heavy rain on Central Florida

Storms brought heavy rain and large hail as they moved through parts of Central Florida Wednesday morning.

While waiting for the stormy weather to pass, Central Floridians took to social media to share pictures and videos of flooding and hail.

In Leesburg, the storms dropped nickel-sized hail.

Hail falls in Leesburg.

Hail in Leesburg. (Credit: Betty Moreno)

Hail in Leesburg. (Credit: Mariela Murdock)

Trenton, near Gainesville saw so much hail that it actually looked like snow fell.

Photo courtesy of City of Trenton Public Safety Department

Hail looks like snow in Trenton, Fla.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne warned residents in Cocoa to take cover due to hail up to 1 inch being reported near I-95 and SR 520. Dime and quarter sized hail was also reported in Satellite Beach and Indian Harbor Beach.

Officials also reported seeing quarter-sized hail at the Emergency Operations Center in Rockledge.

Quarter size hail at the EOC in Rockledge. pic.twitter.com/L5n3ckKsNk — Brevard EOC (@BrevardEOC) March 27, 2019

News 6 viewers in Rockledge shared their view of the hail as the pellets loudly crashed down on their vehicles.

Some Brevard County residents may have even thought it snowed there due to all the hail covering the ground.

Hail falls in Brevard County.

Hail in Cocoa. (Credit: Jeremy Ashley)

Video shows white patches covering the ground outside Saturn Elementary School in Cocoa.

You could say these officers in Cocoa made lemonade out of lemons -- or ice water out of hail.

Orange County saw its own share of hail and rain.

Hail in Orange County. (Credit: Natalie Santos)

Video shows the hail coming down on cars in downtown Winter Garden.

Of course, News 6 wasn't spared from the wet weather. Video captured outside our studios shows flooding in the parking lot as heavy rain fell.

To see more weather pictures from Wednesday, browse the slideshows below. If you have any pictures or video you'd like to share from the storms, send them to web@wkmg.com with your name and location.

