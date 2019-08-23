Holy-in-one: Lightning strike leaves electric design on golf course

MOYOCK, N.C. - Guess we should've known God was more than a scratch golfer?

Well, he notched a hole-in-one this week in North Carolina.

Lightning struck the ground Tuesday night on hole No. 7 at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Moyock, leaving quite the imprint.

The bolt of lightning apparently struck the flagstick, shredding the pin flag and creating an electric sprawl with branching marks along the putting green.

The golf club posted the image to Facebook, congratulating God for the shot.

"What a great shot!" the post said.

