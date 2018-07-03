Here's how lightning actually benefits Earth, humans

When people think about lightning, they probably think about the destruction it can cause.

While everyone has seen the damage lightning can do, there is also a positive reason for the frequent fire bolts seen so often in Florida.

That purpose is electrical balance, which is maintained by having both positive and negative energy.

The Earth maintains a flow of electrons that move from its surface into the atmosphere. This is a negative charge moving away from the planet.

In order to maintain a balance, the Earth has to have some positivity. Don't we all?

This is where lightning comes in.

The atmosphere is positively charged and distributes that positive energy back to the Earth during thunderstorms. The lightning helps transfer the charge, which keeps the world balanced.

The bolts also make ozone-producing chemicals.

The ozone layer, which is in the stratosphere, shields the planet from ultraviolet radiation produced by the sun.

So there you have it. Although lightning is very dangerous, there are some benefits.

Just remember, play it safe and stay indoors while watching the electrifying show.

