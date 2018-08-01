How to survive hellish weather at Disney

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - The summer sun and storms are no joke in Central Florida. One second it could be sunny with 105-degree weather and the next it could be a torrential downpour blanketing the sky.

Here are some tips to help you prepare and protect your family from Mother Nature's fury at the Happiest Place On Earth.

Plan your day

Planning out your day around the weather is the only way to go during the summer months.

Get there as early as possible. If you’re staying at a Disney resort, check out the hours for that day. Certain parks open earlier on certain days for visitors staying on property.

Get your outdoor entertainment done first. If lightning is threatening the parks, outdoor rides and shows will be closed until the threat passes. Find out what your outdoor vs. indoor options are before arriving at the parks. Once you have your lists, plan your fast passes accordingly.

Focus on the air conditioned options for midday and late afternoon. Summer storms are notorious for drenching the parks between 2-6 p.m., so leave the indoor entertainment, shopping and dining during that time. Another option is to head back to the hotel. Summer storms don’t last too long, so take the time to refuel and recharge while the rain is falling.

Stay hydrated

Part of visiting the parks is sweating profusely. Heat, humidity and large crowds can knock you out. Remember to stay hydrated by packing plenty of water with you. This could be in water bottles or hydration backpacks. If you don’t like lugging water bottles around or need a cold refill, all service locations in the parks offer free cups of ice cold water.

Personal fans

You know how hot it can be when you’re stuck standing in line, and how refreshing it is when your spot in line is right under the big misting fans. If you plan accordingly, you can have that refreshing feeling all day long with a personal misting fan. You can buy one ahead of your trip or find one to purchase at the parks.

Dress accordingly

On average, visitors who spend the whole day at the parks walk an average of 10 to 12 miles. Be sure to bring your most comfortable sneakers -- your feet will thank you. Dress in loose and light colored clothing, preferably clothes that have some moisture wicking properties.

Pack protection

When the sun is beating down by midday, make sure to have your hats and sunglasses for the whole family. Don’t forget to lather up the sunscreen several times a day. The sunscreen should be high in SPF and also sweat-proof.

When it rains, it pours. Ponchos and umbrellas are allowed inside the parks. But remember, if you are trying to pack lightly, ponchos are the way to go. Not only do they make for great family pictures, but you can also use them to cover things like backpacks and strollers.

Remember, the sizzling heat and downpours won’t last all day, so keep an eye on the radar. Download the News6 Pinpoint Weather App, and you will find a personalized forecast and interactive radar down to theme park level, which will help you dodge the rain and heat.

