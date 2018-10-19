Why Hurricanes, like Michael, with low pressure can equal disaster

An American flag battered by Hurricane Michael continues to fly in the in the rose-colored light of sunset at Shell Point Beach on Wednesday in Crawfordville, Florida (Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images).

If you've ever wondered why meteorologists pay close attention to central pressure of hurricanes there is a good reason. While most of the general public focuses on the wind speeds, the atmospheric pressure within the eye of a storm is what tells forecasters what the hurricane is going to do next.

Atmospheric pressure is the weight of the surrounding air in the atmosphere. When the pressure is low, that means the air surrounding you is being lifted, exerting less weight down on the surface compared with higher pressure.

When forecasting the weather, meteorologists look beyond the current pressure data. They look at what the pressure has been doing for the past few hours.

Falling pressure generally means that there is a storm approaching the area, like a hurricane or a cold front.

When the pressure begins to rise quickly, it usually signals the arrival of a stable weather pattern, including sunshine and relatively drier weather.

When it comes to the tropics, hurricanes cycle through several transitions during their lifespan. A developing storm has many pressure rises and falls that correlate to the health and strength of the storm.

The lower the central pressure gets in a hurricane, the higher the winds speeds and the more dangerous the storm could become.

If the pressure begins to increase, the system maybe losing strength. But if the pressure begins to increase and then levels out, it could be a sign that it’s going through a period of reorganization and could quickly shift gears and rapidly intensify.

Research shows that a hurricanes central pressure has a direct correlation to how strong a storm can become in a matter of hours. Take Hurricane Andrew and Hurricane Michael as examples.

Hurricane Andrew’s pressure dropped 19 millibars in just five hours before slamming into Miami Florida in 1992, strengthening the storm from a Category 4 to a Category 5 hurricane. Hurricane Michael in 2018, dropped a whopping 28 millibars within about 24 hours before landfall. This drop in pressure ramped up the storm, increasing it from a Category 2 storm to just shy of a Category 5 hurricane.

Hurricane Wilma packed sustained winds of a whopping 185 mph while out at sea. During the peak of the storm, the 2005 hurricane broke a record with the lowest minimum central pressure ever recorded for an Atlantic storm with 882 millibars.

Here is a ranking of the top five strongest storms to make landfall along the continental U.S. ranked by the minimum central pressure:

Labor Day Hurricane (1935) - 892mb Hurricane Camille (1969) - 900mb Hurricane Michael (2018) - 919mb Hurricane Katrina (2005) - 920mb​​​​​​​ Hurricane Andrew (1992) - 922mb​​​​​​​

