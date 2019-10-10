Look up: Full hunter's moon rises this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - The full hunter's moon will put on a show this weekend across Central Florida.

October's full moon, known as the hunter's moon, gets its name because traditionally this was the time to hunt and prepare for winter.

The moon will shine bright all weekend, but will reach peak fullness just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

A few, thin clouds will be around Saturday and Sunday, but viewing will mainly be great.

If you snap a good photo, send it to News 6. The best way for us to see your picture is to download the Pinpoint Weather App and upload the photo in the "Pin It" section.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.