LOOK UP: Jupiter, moons line up Tuesday night

ORLANDO, Fla. - Jupiter has been a force in the night sky for the last couple of months, but Tuesday night, it will be joined by four of its moons. The moons are always there, but Tuesday night, they will be visible in order from closest to Jupiter to farthest away for much easier identification.

Io is the closest to the gas giant, followed by Europa, Ganymede and Callisto.

You'll need binoculars or telescope to see Jupiter's moons. Look south to find Jupiter dominating the night sky after sunset. You will be able to view until shortly after midnight.

The best way to enjoy a night of astronomical event viewing is to step away from light pollution and into the dark, allowing your eyes about 15 minutes to adjust.

If you are new to the sky-gazing game, try downloading an app to help find objects in the sky.

Stellarium is easy to use at $2.99 and available for IOS and Android devices. SkySafari offers a few more bells and whistles and also costs $2.99, they have a related app for Macs, too.

