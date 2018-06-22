Person struck by lightning in Viera, sheriff's office says

VIERA, Fla. - One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning in Viera during a storm Friday, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was struck on Murrell Road in Viera around 5:25 p.m.

Brevard County Fire Rescue was at the scene. The victim's condition was unknown.

No further information was available.

Central Florida was experiencing a lashing of heavy rain and lightning Friday evening. At the same time the incident in Brevard County occurred one county over in Orange County fire crews were pointing out a house fire caused by a possible lightning strike.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

