Photos: Severe weather causes damages across Central Florida

Photos of damage caused by a strong line of storms in Leesburg, Florida on Dec. 20, 2019. (Image courtesy Shayne Toler)

A strong line of storms brought torrential downpours and possible tornado producing conditions across Central Florida Thursday. The damaging winds caused destruction to homes and property across the region.

Damages were reported in Leesburg when an aluminum porch roof blew off a home on Johnsons Point Road onto other property. Resident Shayne Toler photographed the debris left on several residential properties.

Photos of damage caused by a strong line of storms in Leesburg, Florida on Dec. 20, 2019. (Image courtesy Shayne Toler)

A woman was rescued in Maitland after driving her car into a flooded parking lot. She climbed onto the hood of her floating Tesla and was rescued by emergency crews.

A Tesla car floats in a flooded Maitland parking lot on Dec. 20, 2018. (Image: WKMG)

In Polk County, a possible tornado touched down near Lake Wales, injuring at least one person, according to Polk County Fire Rescue. Officials said the storm caused the roof of a home to collapse on Genesis Point Drive near Warner University.

Pasco County Fire Rescue officials said 70 homes in the Forest Lakes Estates Mobile Home Community have various levels of damage when a possible tornado touched down. Four of the homes were deemed unsafe and residents were evacuated, county officials said. No injuries were reported.

A roof collapsed at a Lake Wales home after a possible tornado touch down on Thursday Dec. 20, 2018. (Image credit: Polk County Fire Rescue)

Check back for updates and more photos of damages from Thursday's severe weather. Do you have damage photos? Email them to web@wkmg.com.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.