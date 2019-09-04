Power outages reported as Hurricane Dorian skirts Central Florida coast

Duke Energy power trucks at a staging area in Sumter County preparing for Hurricane Dorian response. (Image: Duke Energy)

Hurricane Dorian is at Central Florida's door step as a Category 2 storm bringing with it possible widespread power outages.

As of Tuesday night, Dorian was packing maximum sustained winds up to 110 mph moving northwest at 6 mph.

The following counties and municipalities have reported outages:

Brevard County

As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday there are 3,291 outages in Brevard County, according to emergency management officials. Residents can track outages at fplmaps.com.

Flagler County

As of 10 p.m. 196 people were without power, according to FPL.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management tracks outages in all of Florida's 67 counties. For the complete list of outages across the state caused by Hurricane Dorian, click here.

