RYE, N.H. - A fiery sight in the sky above New Hampshire had plenty of people looking up Wednesday.

The colorful arc in the sky is called a "fire rainbow."

According to the National Weather Service, the phenomenon is a refraction of sunlight by ice crystals.

Forecasters say it typically occurs in the summer when the sun is high in the sky.

