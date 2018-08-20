Remembering Tropical Storm Fay 10 years later

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's a week many in Central Florida will never forget.

It was 10 years ago that Tropical Storm Fay stalled right over the state.

The storm made landfall in southwest Florida on Aug. 19, 2008, but then slowed to a crawl. The system then caused flooding rains that continued for days.

Some areas in Brevard County received over 27 inches of rain, damaging hundreds of homes.

Fay was the first storm in recorded history to make four different landfalls in Florida.

