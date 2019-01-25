Tornado touched down near Central Florida Zoo, weather officials confirm

SANFORD, Fla. - After surveying the destruction Friday, officials with the National Weather Service of Melbourne said storm damages in Sanford were caused by an EF0 tornado.



A line of severe storms moved through Sanford early Thursday morning, causing damage to trees and property, including at the Central Florida Zoo. All animals and zoo staff were safe, according to a spokesperson.

"Based on a damage survey, our Warning Coordination Meteorologist confirms an EF-0 tornado with max winds of 75 to 85 mph touched down briefly Thursday morning in Sanford," the NWS said.



The weather service team said peak winds during the tornado were up to 85 mph along a .38 mile path in northwest Sanford near Church Street.

The NWS team was also in Lake County Friday surveying the damages from another possible tornado, however the team said the weather event was not a tornado but straight-line winds.

The damages in Lake Count included tearing one home from its foundation and damaging seven other buildings.



