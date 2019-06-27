Tourists find ways to beat the heat in Central Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Tourists in Central Florida are feeling the rising hot temperatures.

Whitney Hanzik and her three children, who drove to Florida from Houston, knew the sun would be sizzling in Daytona Beach.

"We are enjoying the water, drinking lots of water, as well, and trying to get some indoor time," Hanzik said.

Her 6-year-old daughter, Brooke, 7-year-old son, Hunter, and her 19-month-old all came prepared with sunscreen and UPF swimwear to protect themselves from the sun.

"Staying hydrated is really important and giving them the proper cover-ups," Hanzik explained.

Another family flew in from Scotland and also is enjoying the sunny hot weather Central Florida has to offer.

"It's actually quite hot in Scotland, but it's nothing compared to here," Graeme Clark said.

The Clarks came prepared to beat the heat and they are spreading the word for those who are planning to head to the beach.

"Just make sure you go first thing in the morning when it's cool and make sure you cover up and put sunscreen on," Clark said.

