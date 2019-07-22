Tropical depression forms in the Bahamas

Tropical Depression Three forms in the Bahamas.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A tropical depression has officially formed in the Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center said Monday in a 5 p.m. advisory that Tropical Depression Three had formed about 120 miles southeast of West Palm Beach.

The weather system had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph with some higher gusts reported, according to the Hurricane Center, and was moving northwest at about 13 mph.

Tropical Depression #3...winds are 30 MPH right now. Here's the track at 4:30 P.M. pic.twitter.com/3FUghUrdyx — Tom Sorrells (@tomsorrells) July 22, 2019

Forecasters are encouraging those who live in the Northwest Bahamas and the east coast of Florida to monitor the system's progression.

According to the latest advisory for TD 3, the system is expect to make a turn to the north-northwest overnight, followed by a turn toward the north and north-northeast Tuesday.

The center of the depression is expected to remain off the east coast of Florida for the next day or so, according to the advisory.

The system is not expected to see any significant increase in strength, the Hurricane Center said, but residents in the Bahamas and east coast of Florida should expect to see at least 1 to 3 inches of rainfall through Tuesday.

Remember, hurricane season peaks around Sept. 10 and runs through November.

Increasing rain for the rest of the week. pic.twitter.com/LjC02046Sx — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 22, 2019

