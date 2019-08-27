Tropical Storm Dorian: Where to find sandbags in your county

Central Florida emergency management officials are preparing for Tropical Storm Dorian as the storm remains on a direct path to Florida possibly becoming a hurricane in the coming days.

Residents are urged to prepare now for the storm as it is expected to bring heavy rainfall and tropical-storm-force winds. Click here for the latest track and forecast.

The following counties have announced sandbag pickup locations. This story will be updates as more locations become available.

Orange County

Hours of distribution: Until Aug. 31 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Where:

Barnett Park – 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808

Blanchard Park – 2451 N. Dean Road, Orlando, FL 32817

Bithlo Community Park – 18501 Washington Avenue, Orlando, FL 32820

Meadow Woods Recreation Center/Meadow Woods Park – 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, FL 32824

West Orange Recreational Complex – 309 S. West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787. This complex has limited hours on Sundays and is only open 1 to 8 p.m.

Number of bags: 10 per household



Polk County

Where:

Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734

Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland, (863) 815-6701

Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade, (863) 285-6588

Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof, (863) 635-7879

Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale, (863) 965-5524

Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, (863) 421-3367

Hours of operation: All sites will remain open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday. On Friday, only the Fort Meade and Frostproof sites will remain open. On Monday, only the Mulberry, Lakeland, Auburndale and Dundee sites will be open. These hours and locations are subject to change.



Number of bags: 10 per household

Seminole County

Where: Boombah Seminole County Sports Complex, 3450 East Lake Mary Boulevard, Sanford

Hours of operation: Wednesday 8/28, 12 to 7 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m.to 7 p.m.

Number of bags: 15 per household



We've also created a guide for all 10 Central Florida counties to help residents find shelter and emergency information. Find county by county resources here.

Find more hurricane preparation tips below:

