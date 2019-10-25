Tropical Storm Olga forms in Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Olga has officially formed in the Gulf of Mexico but isn't expected to maintain its status for long, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters said Friday afternoon that the system, which had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and higher gusts, was about 260 miles south of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and was moving north-northeast at 18 mph.

According to the Hurricane Center, Olga is expected to merge with a cold front and become a post-tropical low within a few hours.

Tropical Storm Olga Is Born In The Gulf...no threat to Florida pic.twitter.com/R8ATtqBhPr — Tom Sorrells (@tomsorrells) October 25, 2019

Strong winds and coastal flooding are all possible along the northern Gulf Coast, according to the NHC, as well as heavy rainfall across the Central Gulf Coast. A couple of tornadoes are also possible Friday night across southeast portions of Louisiana and Mississippi into southwest Alabama, forecasters said.

The system is not expected to impact Florida.

The next named storm will be called Rebekah. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

