Tropical wave bringing moisture as it approaches Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thursday is shaping up to be another wet day, as a tropical wave brings more moisture to Central Florida.

A steady onshore flow will stream in a few showers along the coastline through the morning, with some of the showers and storms pushing a few miles inland, according to News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos.

By early afternoon, a weakly defined sea breeze will push inland, leading to the development of additional showers and storms.

Partly cloudy skies Thursday morning will give way to considerable cloudiness by the afternoon. Highs will warm to near 90 degrees along the coast and the low to mid-90s farther inland.

"The current rain forecast is 50% west of I-95 and 40% for coastal areas and the nearshore Atlantic waters.

Overnight lows will settle into the low to mid-70s across the area under mostly cloudy skies.

Pinpointing the tropics

A tropical wave will approach the Florida Straits Thursday night, ushering in deep tropical moisture and increasing rain chances, according to Campos.

By Friday, the tropical wave will continue to spread deep moisture all across east Central Florida.

"Rain chances will be high, in the 70% to 80% range, with locally heavy rainfall amounts," Campos said. "Up to 2-3 inches is possible, with stronger storms over the same areas."

A weak tropical wave is slowly approaching the FL coast. This area has a 10% chance of tropical development within the week. Development or not, expect an enhanced threat for rain and clouds through Saturday. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/f7hmWCgvJB — Candace Campos (@CandaceNews6) August 1, 2019

A storm or two may produce localized heavy rainfall amounts in excess of 3 inches that could cause flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs mainly in the mid-80s.

High rain chances will continue through the weekend, with low-level moisture streaming in through the day.

"This will continue a favorable environment for locally heavy rain and storms," Campos said.

By Sunday, the weather pattern will begin to transition back to its typical summer ways, with a bit of lingering tropical moisture around. Rain chances will drop to 50% to 60%, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The National Hurricane Center is only giving that area a 10 percent chance of development over the next five days.

The NHC is also monitoring another area farther out in the Eastern Atlantic, giving it a 70 percent chance of development over the next five days as it moves west toward the Leeward Islands and encounters more favorable conditions.

Both areas will be monitored closely in the coming days as hurricane season continues to unfold and the tropics have the potential to see more activity.

Hurricane season lasts through Nov. 30.

