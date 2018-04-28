Wall-to-wall sunshine Sunday, warm temperatures continue

Most beaches across the country are free to the public, with the exception of private beaches or those in state and national parks.

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 meteorologist Danny Treanor said there is lots of sunshine and warm temperatures headed our way Saturday evening and much of the same on Sunday.

A dry and stable weather pattern has settled in over Central Florida, producing consistent weather days for most of the upcoming week.

Saturday night will bring clear skies tonight along with a northerly breeze for a pleasant evening. Low temperatures overnight will range from 62 degrees in Orlando to 59 degrees in Ocala to 61 in Palm Bay.

You can take News 6 weather along on your phone. Check the weather anytime you want. Its FREE!!. Here is a link. https://t.co/oPnc5FKf9S

Sunday will be a good day for outdoor events and activities. Treanor said to expect wall-to-wall sunshine on Sunday with no mention of rain.

Highs on Sunday will top out at 83 degrees in Melbourne to 81 in Daytona Beach to 86 in Orlando.

The dry weather continues into next week and possibly into next weekend.



