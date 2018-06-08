Water poses major danger to drivers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Water is part of our everyday lives. We drink it, cook with it, bathe and swim in it.

It gives life, but it can also take it away in the blink of an eye.

Heavy rain falls in Florida on a regular basis in the spring and summer. It adds up quickly, and before you know it, motorists have to decide how to navigate flooded streets.

Many drivers think they can make it through safely, but in reality, it is the leading cause of flood-related drownings reported by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Water may look harmless, but it only take 6 inches of fast-moving water to knock someone over. Double that, and a car can be swept away.

Even if the water looks calm, most cannot tell how deep it is.

In addition to flooding, there could be a hidden hole in the road that will cause drivers to get stuck.

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero said drivers often forget there could be downed power lines under that water, too.

"Just play it safe and remember to turn around, don't drown," Montiero said.

