What causes hail and other things to know about this wild weather event

Although Florida is known for its wild weather, Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming are the top three states for most hail storms. The area where these three states meet averages seven to nine hail days per year, making this region known as “hail alley."

Large and severe hail can easily damage crops, roofs and car windshields in a matter of seconds. On average this damage can cause about $1.42 billion in property and crop damage each year nationwide.

What is hail?

Hail is a form of precipitation that usually is present during strong storm events. Hailstones grow by colliding with suspended water droplets within the storm cloud. During a thunderstorm, a strong updraft will lift water particles into the cloud where it begins to freeze. Once the hail stone becomes to heavy for the updraft, or if the updraft weakens, it will begin to fall. As it travels towards the surface the outer shell start to melt. But if it gets picked up again by an updraft it will refreeze while collecting more water droplets around its surroundings, therefore growing in size.

How long will a hail storm last?

This life cycle of a hailstone can sometimes even be seen through its layers. Compared to layers of an onion, a hailstone that has travels up and down in an updraft will have a combination of spongy and hard layers. Hailstones can even collide and melt and refreeze together to make large and irregular looking hail.

Why do we describe hail like food or money?

The size of hail is estimated and reported not only by the specific measurement, but also by comparing it to certain tangible objects. This list below shows the size and comparable object.

• Pea = 1/4 inch diameter

• Marble/mothball = 1/2 inch diameter

• Dime/Penny = 3/4 inch diameter

• Nickel = 7/8 inch

• Quarter = 1 inch -- hail a quarter size or larger is considered severe

• Ping-Pong Ball = 1 1/2 inches

• Golf Ball = 1 3/4 inches

• Tennis Ball = 2 1/2 inches

• Baseball = 2 3/4 inches

• Tea cup = 3 inches

• Softball = 4 inches

• Grapefruit = 4 1/2 inches



