Who says Florida doesn't have seasons? Here are both of them

ORLANDO, Fla. - Across most of the country, the year is broken up into four very different seasons: winter, spring, summer and fall. But for the Sunshine State, the year is really broken up into only two seasons: wet and dry.

Wet season in Florida usually begins in late May and ends by mid-October. During these four-plus months, the state receives about 68 percent of its total rainfall for the year.

Sea breeze showers and storms are practically a daily afternoon occurrence. On average, the Orlando area racks up about 25-30 inches of precipitation during the season.

Average start of wet season:

Orlando: May 27

Sanford: May 27

Daytona Beach: May 30

Melbourne: May 28

Dry season normally kicks off with the first initial push of cooler air by a significant cold front.

This annual changeover brings down humidity values and ushers in a drier, more stable air mass, suppressing sea breezes from developing storms each afternoon.

Average start of dry season:

Orlando: Oct. 15

Daytona Beach: Oct. 15

Sanford: Oct. 15

Melbourne: Oct. 17

