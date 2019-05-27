North Marion County wildfire 100% contained, 8 evacuated

Florida Fire Service and Marion County Fire Rescue responded to a wildfire on May 27, 2019 near Terrace Road and 188th Place. (Image: Marion County Fire Rescue)

Residents within a half-mile of a wildfire burning northwest of Ocala National Forest were evacuated Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Marion County Fire Rescue, the Marion County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Forest Service responded to a 10-acre wildfire at 12:49 p.m. in the 192 block of 148th Terrace Road and northeast of 188th Place.

Officials said multiple structures were threatened and eight residents within a half-mile of the blaze were evacuated. No one was injured.

Fire crews worked Monday afternoon to protect the homes near the fire and put out the blaze. The fire burned 30 acres and was 100 percent contained by 4 p.m., according to Marion County Fire Rescue officials.

Central Florida has received very little rain in the past seven days, which in combination with temperatures above 90 degrees can fuel conditions that produce wildfires.

The fire danger index for May 26 and 27, 2019. (Images: Florida Fire Service)

According to the Florida Fire Service Fire Danger Index, most of Central Florida’s nine counties were experiencing moderate to high fire danger.



The chance of wildfires is expected to increase this week, with no rain predicted in the next seven days.

The Florida Fire Service fire index scale uses two factors -- energy release component and relative humidity -- to determine if an area is experiencing the potential for low, moderate, high, very high or extreme fire danger. Read more about how what goes into calculating this threat here.

