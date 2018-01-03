'Cold night' shelters open as freezing temps plunge into Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - With freeze warnings and watches issued for Central Florida, several "cold night" shelters will be opening to accommodate the homeless.
A freeze warning is in effect for Marion and Sumter counties until 11 a.m. Thursday. The rest of the region is under a freeze watch.
VOLUSIA COUNTY
St. Peter Catholic Church
359 W New York Ave.
DeLand, FL 32720
Shelter opens at 8 p.m. Wednesday
Halifax Urban Ministries
People can sign up at 340 North Street at 2:30 p.m. each day
Shelter open Jan. 3, 4 and 5
BREVARD COUNTY
North Brevard Coalition of Human Services
Disabled Veterans Chapter 109
435 N Singleton Ave.
Titusville, FL 32796
Shelter opens at 5:30 p.m. and closes the following day at 8 a.m. Dinner and breakfast will be served.
Central Brevard Sharing Center
113 Aurora St.
Cocoa, FL 32922
Shelter opens at 6 p.m. and closes the following day at 7 a.m. Dinner and breakfast will be served.
His Place Ministries
1842 South Harbor City Blvd.
Melbourne, FL 32901
Shelter opens at 8 p.m. and closes the following day 7 a.m. Dinner and breakfast will be served.
SEMINOLE COUNTY
Rescue Outreach Mission
1701 Historic Goldsboro Blvd.
Sanford, FL
Shelter has been furnished additional cots and blankets to increase their capacity for the next few nights. Their operational hours starting Wednesday are 5:30 p.m. (dinner) and 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. for emergency sheltering. A backup shelter is on standby in case they fill.
FLAGLER COUNTY
Sheltering Tree
205 N. Pine St.
Bunnell, FL
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.