'Cold night' shelters open as freezing temps plunge into Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - With freeze warnings and watches issued for Central Florida, several "cold night" shelters will be opening to accommodate the homeless.

A freeze warning is in effect for Marion and Sumter counties until 11 a.m. Thursday. The rest of the region is under a freeze watch.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

St. Peter Catholic Church

359 W New York Ave.

DeLand, FL 32720

Shelter opens at 8 p.m. Wednesday

Halifax Urban Ministries

People can sign up at 340 North Street at 2:30 p.m. each day

Shelter open Jan. 3, 4 and 5

BREVARD COUNTY

North Brevard Coalition of Human Services

Disabled Veterans Chapter 109

435 N Singleton Ave.

Titusville, FL 32796

Shelter opens at 5:30 p.m. and closes the following day at 8 a.m. Dinner and breakfast will be served.

Central Brevard Sharing Center

113 Aurora St.

Cocoa, FL 32922

Shelter opens at 6 p.m. and closes the following day at 7 a.m. Dinner and breakfast will be served.

His Place Ministries

1842 South Harbor City Blvd.

Melbourne, FL 32901

Shelter opens at 8 p.m. and closes the following day 7 a.m. Dinner and breakfast will be served.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Rescue Outreach Mission

1701 Historic Goldsboro Blvd.

Sanford, FL

Shelter has been furnished additional cots and blankets to increase their capacity for the next few nights. Their operational hours starting Wednesday are 5:30 p.m. (dinner) and 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. for emergency sheltering. A backup shelter is on standby in case they fill.

FLAGLER COUNTY

Sheltering Tree

205 N. Pine St.

Bunnell, FL

