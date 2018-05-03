2 more nice days before rain hits Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando area will see two more days of nice weather before rain chances ramp up for the weekend.

"High pressure continues to dominate the forecast," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The high is expected to reach 85 on Thursday and 89 on Friday. The average high on this date is 86.

Winds will kick up to 20 mph Thursday afternoon.

"That will lead to an increased chance in the fire danger," Bridges said. "Any flames or smoke can move quickly from east to west."

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

"Increased moisture with an airy low pressure will build in as we head into Saturday and Sunday," Bridges said.

Expect a 50 percent coverage of rain on Saturday and a 60 percent coverage of rain on Sunday, with high temperatures near 90 both days.

Rain chances linger at 40 percent on Monday and 30 percent on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The yearly rain deficit in Orlando stands at 5.89 inches.

