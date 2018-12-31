Here's your New Year's Eve forecast for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The year 2018 will end in Central Florida with a foggy start and a very warm day.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for most of the region through the morning.

Orlando will reach a high of 82 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Some areas west of Orlando could reach the mid-80s.

"A ridge of high pressure remains anchored over the Bahamas, increasing the southerly wind flow," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "This pattern will keep the area mostly dry and warm to end the year."

As the clock strikes midnight, lows will be in the lower 60s, with some patchy fog developing.

"For the first few days of the new year, expect more of the same weather pattern," Campos said. "Highs will near the mid-80s, with rain chances out of the forecast."

Dense Fog is limiting visbilty to less than 1/2 a mile in many spots this morning. Another round of dense fog expected tonight as we ring in 2019. #news6 pic.twitter.com/MifYX3xUdF — Candace Campos (@CandaceNews6) December 31, 2018

The next best chance of rain returns as a cold front pushes through Florida by late week. Rain chances will begin to increase Thursday night into Friday.

Long-range models are showing most of the rain to push out by the weekend.

The weekend will be cooler, with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

