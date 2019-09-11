2019 hurricane season: Where we stand, what could lie ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sept. 10 marked the halfway point of hurricane season. To date, we are right on par with a "normal" season.

Through Sept. 11, hurricane season is right on par. Seven named storms have developed. Typically by this time, we would have seen seven. Accumulated cyclone energy is one of the ways scientists measure the hurricane season. ACE for the season takes into account the intensity and duration of the storm in addition to how many storms there were. This is important because there could be an above-average number of storms, but they all could be weak.

For perspective, Hurricane Dorian had an ACE of 47.6. The other six storms combined had an ACE of 10.5. The ACE for the season, adding all storms together is around 58, which puts it above the average ACE to date of 50. Parentheses in the table below denote normal values.

Rest of the season:

The closest thing to imminent threat is a disorganized cluster of storms near the Turks and Caicos. This will likely just be a rainmaker for Central Florida, even if it gets a name.

Humberto would be up next.

Beyond the tropical moisture coming to Central Florida this weekend, there are indications that thunderstorms coming off of Africa will increase through September. This means that the end of the 2019 season could end very busy, as noted by the National Hurricane Center's forecast update in August.

Whether these impact Florida in any way remains to be seen, but it's always a good idea to stay vigilant and prepared.

