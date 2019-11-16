Coolest afternoon since March coming to Central Florida
Breezy and cloudy Saturday
ORLANDO, Fla- – Clouds stay locked in and the breeze stays elevated behind a cold front delivering January-like weather to the region. Highs for most of Central Florida will be held in the 60s.
Other than a stray shower along the coast, Central Florida will be dry.
Beach Forecast:
A number of beach hazards will be present for the weekend. A high rip current risk and rough seas will last at least through the weekend. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until Sunday evening.
Tropical Update:
There are currently no named storms and no development is expected over the next five days. Hurricane season ends Nov 30.
