Coolest afternoon since March coming to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla- – Clouds stay locked in and the breeze stays elevated behind a cold front delivering January-like weather to the region. Highs for most of Central Florida will be held in the 60s.

Other than a stray shower along the coast, Central Florida will be dry.

Beach Forecast:

A number of beach hazards will be present for the weekend. A high rip current risk and rough seas will last at least through the weekend. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until Sunday evening.

Tropical Update:

There are currently no named storms and no development is expected over the next five days. Hurricane season ends Nov 30.